Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $8.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,994.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,244. The company has a market cap of $967.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,908.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $59.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total value of $696,723.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,993 shares of company stock worth $36,698,207. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,370.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,050.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.83.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

