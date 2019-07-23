Starcom (LON:STAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.37. Starcom shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 2,125,141 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.20.

In other news, insider Michael Rosenberg sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

About Starcom (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

