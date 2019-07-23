Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Acquired by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth approximately $168,624,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,704,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 31.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after buying an additional 635,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stericycle by 86.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 848,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after buying an additional 392,625 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 455.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 313,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 257,438 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SRCL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,780. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $71.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $830.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.19 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

