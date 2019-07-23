Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given a $42.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 547,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.73.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.31 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.06%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $98,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $567,204. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 329,965 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

