Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$36.00” Price Target for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) received a $36.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 112.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIN. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IntriCon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

IIN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. 287,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,658. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $148.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 244,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 83,103 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IntriCon by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 216,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

