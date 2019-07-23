STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.82 ($21.88).

Shares of STM opened at €16.67 ($19.38) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €15.21. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

