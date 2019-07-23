SunContract Market Capitalization Tops $3.50 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SunContract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $296,619.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00297693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01697821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00114466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000717 BTC.

SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 tokens. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org.

SunContract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Huobi, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

