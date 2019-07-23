Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.20

Shares of Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $21.30. Surface Transforms shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 23,892 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective (up previously from GBX 193 ($2.52)) on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.37.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.

