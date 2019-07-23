Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SCMWY stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.32. Swisscom has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

