Synereo Reaches Market Cap of $1.71 Million (AMP)

Synereo (CURRENCY:AMP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Synereo has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $17,302.00 worth of Synereo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synereo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synereo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00296954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.01722338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024108 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00114535 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Synereo Profile

Synereo (CRYPTO:AMP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2016. Synereo’s total supply is 622,410,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,728,564 tokens. Synereo’s official Twitter account is @hyperspace_1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synereo’s official message board is medium.com/the-hyperspace-blog. Synereo’s official website is hyperspace.app. The Reddit community for Synereo is /r/HyperSpaceApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperSpace, previously Synereo, redefines content publishing and distribution with Blockchain-enabled solutions that efficiently underlie and support a decentralized attention economy.

HyperSpace, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 by Dor Konforty, a leading expert in decentralized organizational principles with over eight years of experience in the crypto/decentralization space. With offices in Tel-Aviv and San Francisco, our multidisciplinary team is comprised of experts in entrepreneurship, software engineering, R&D, marketing, and design – all working together to realize our vision: Creating a new content economy.”

Buying and Selling Synereo

Synereo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, Upbit, HItBTC, and Fubt.top (China). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synereo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synereo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synereo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

