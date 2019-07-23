TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.60 ($25.11).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ETR TEG traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €21.20 ($24.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €19.10 ($22.21) and a fifty-two week high of €22.48 ($26.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €20.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

