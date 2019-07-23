TechCare (OTCMKTS:TECR) Shares Up 22.3%

Shares of TechCare Corp (OTCMKTS:TECR) shot up 22.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, 15,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 10,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.

In other TechCare news, Director Oren Traistman acquired 546,448 shares of TechCare stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,360.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TechCare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TECR)

TechCare Corp., a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of a platform utilizing proprietary vaporization technology to enable health, wellness, and beauty treatments in the Netherlands and in Israel. Its products include Novokid, a device for the treatment of head lice and eggs; and Shine, a device for the treatment and rejuvenation of the hair and scalp.

