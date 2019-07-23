Telecom plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Telecom plus PLC (LON:TEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1,348.00. Telecom plus shares last traded at $1,344.00, with a volume of 23,052 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,429.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Telecom plus’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Telecom plus’s dividend payout ratio is 1.23%.

Telecom plus Company Profile (LON:TEP)

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services to residential and small business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, such as mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers.

