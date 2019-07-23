TERA Price Hits $0.0154 on Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, TERA has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. TERA has a market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $477,357.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TERA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00296774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.53 or 0.01678630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00023996 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00113107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation.

TERA Coin Trading

TERA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.