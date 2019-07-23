Tethyan Resources (LON:TETH) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Tethyan Resources PLC (LON:TETH) shot up ∞ during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), 160,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 473,142 shares.

Tethyan Resources Company Profile (LON:TETH)

Tethyan Resources plc, formerly Aurasian Minerals plc, is a junior exploration company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for gold, copper-gold and other minerals. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. The Company focuses on commodities, such as precious metals gold and silver and base metals.

