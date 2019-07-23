Tidex Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tidex Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $65,524.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00297860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.60 or 0.01702502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00116773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000688 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

