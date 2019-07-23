Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLYS. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Tilly’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 272.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Henry purchased 12,795 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $100,952.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,548.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 403.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

