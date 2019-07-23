Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tissue Regenix Group PLC (LON:TRX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.26. Tissue Regenix Group shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 394,874 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66.

About Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX)

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine in the United States and internationally. It operates through BioSurgery, Orthopaedics & Dental, and Cardiac divisions. The company's decellularisation (dCELL) technology removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human tissue leaving intact an inert acellular matrix upon which the patient's cells can repopulate.

