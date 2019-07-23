Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 1,579 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 105,914 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co. now owns 2,114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,179,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,963,500. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.