Travelzoo (TZOO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TZOO opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $168.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $244,433.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 233,811 shares of company stock worth $4,454,108 in the last 90 days. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

