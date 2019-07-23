Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy International Partners Inc (TSE:TRL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. Trilogy International Partners shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 400 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.93.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$249.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$247.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trilogy International Partners Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trilogy International Partners news, Director Brad Horwitz bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$870,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 564,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,637,435.70.

About Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL)

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.