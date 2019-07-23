Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at Cormark

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

TMQ stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.75. 186,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,684. The stock has a market cap of $419.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.08. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$4.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.70.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

