Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $208.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Gate.io, Bibox and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market capitalization of $968,184.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00297919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.01733063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.