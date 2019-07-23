Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.91

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.91 and traded as high as $45.46. Tripadvisor shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 549,489 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cleveland Research began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 8,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $370,135.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,130 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Tripadvisor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

