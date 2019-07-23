UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,782 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,773,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,372,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,708,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UBS Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,318,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111,340 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in UBS Group by 677.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,186,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648,178 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 4,477,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,761. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

