UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (LON:BARC)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 210.86 ($2.76).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a one year high of GBX 197.50 ($2.58).

In other Barclays news, insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £47,400 ($61,936.50).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.