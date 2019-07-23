UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 66.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in UDR by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

UDR traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,617. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). UDR had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $270.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,906.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,750 shares of company stock worth $1,787,118 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.