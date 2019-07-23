UGI (NYSE:UGI) Given a $63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UGI (NYSE:UGI) received a $63.00 target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.24. 1,118,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,218. UGI has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 2,421 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $128,167.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UGI by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,223,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,390,000 after buying an additional 182,204 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in UGI by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after buying an additional 2,088,607 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in UGI by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,555,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,247,000 after buying an additional 1,690,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UGI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after buying an additional 165,772 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

