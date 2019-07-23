Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given a $18.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Umpqua in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. 1,380,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,146. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $348.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Umpqua by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

