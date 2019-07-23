Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULVR. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,584.44 ($59.90).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 5,030 ($65.73) on Friday. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,100 ($66.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,966.07.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

