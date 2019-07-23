Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,284,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 270,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,317,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,686,000 after purchasing an additional 186,625 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $128.08 and a 52-week high of $180.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

