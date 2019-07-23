Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given a $197.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $197.00 price objective on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.