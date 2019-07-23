Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $140.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

UNP stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $128.08 and a 1 year high of $180.02. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

