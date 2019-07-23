Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $177.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $870,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

