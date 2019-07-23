Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Set at $203.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned a $203.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.22. 2,566,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,780. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.25. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $128.08 and a 12 month high of $180.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, with a total value of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 28,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 54,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Union Pacific by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

