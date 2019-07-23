United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,880,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,162.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.86. 1,793,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,636. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.56. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 84,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $11,079,880.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 276,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,258,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

