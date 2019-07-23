UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 24,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $105,652,000 after buying an additional 45,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.84. The company has a market cap of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.06.

In other news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,886.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.