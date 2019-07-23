UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given a $312.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $16.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cleveland Research reissued a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Hexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.06.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,357. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $243.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

In other news, CEO David S. Wichmann bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $8,392,500 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.