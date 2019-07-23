Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

USIO stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Usio had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Usio will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

