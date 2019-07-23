VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.54

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and traded as low as $15.92. VALEO/S shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 94,331 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60.

About VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.