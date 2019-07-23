Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises 1.8% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.02.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,484,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.