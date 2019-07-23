ValuEngine Downgrades Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) to Sell

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,319. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $349.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.35. Oxford Immunotec Global has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 172.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59,988.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

