Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

