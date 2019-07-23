Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stake Lessened by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 4.4% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 37,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 64,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

