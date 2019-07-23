Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by C J Advisory Inc

C J Advisory Inc lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.2% of C J Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. C J Advisory Inc owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.87. The stock had a trading volume of 149,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,263. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.12. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.34 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.