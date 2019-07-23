Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Holdings Boosted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,569. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.58. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.22 and a 52 week high of $97.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

