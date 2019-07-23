Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. First United Bank Trust owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 469,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 68,216 shares during the last quarter.

VOT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,996. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $111.78 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

