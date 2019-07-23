Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $134,672,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,706,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,308 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,495,000. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $82.88. 1,799,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.66. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.46 and a twelve month high of $83.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.