VENS VCT/CNV (VENC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5 on August 21st

VENS VCT/CNV (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON VENC opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Tuesday. VENS VCT/CNV has a twelve month low of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and a PE ratio of 22.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.89.

