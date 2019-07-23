Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lowered by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisign by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $215.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,214. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

